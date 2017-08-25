Investigation underway in Norfolk Neb. homicide

UPDATE:

A homicide investigation in Norfolk, Neb. is underway after authorities say a man was found dead.

Madison County Attorney Joe Smith told reporters that there is no immediate threat to the community.

He says the investigation is progressing quickly and will be releasing additional information as it becomes available.

PREVIOUS STORY:

One person is dead and police are investigating what appears to be a homicide in Norfolk.

Police were sent to Liberty Apartments on Syracuse Avenue at about 4:30 p.m. where witnesses tell News Channel Nebraska a stabbing occurred.

Very few details are known at this time. Norfolk Police, Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies, the Nebraska State Patrol and Madison County Attorney Joe Smith are all investigating at the scene.

There’s been no word on if any suspect or suspects are in custody.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.