Food Truck Friday comes to an end for the summer

Siouxlanders got their last go round Friday as Food Truck Friday came to a close.

Even though it was rainy the last Food Truck Friday for the summer, it didn't stop true foodies from heading out to downtown Sioux City.

If you are a pro at this as these ladies are, you just prop up your umbrella and eat away.

Over the course of the summer, Food Truck Friday saw a wide variety of vendors come in and serve up and fry up.

Everything from Indian Tacos to fried Oreos and briskets.

And for those who work in the area, they say lunch time just won't be the same.

"It's really cool to come down here and get different food than from where I work. I'm really sad about it being the last day because all the food is really good and I will miss it," said Lyndsy Fay, Food Truck Friday Foodie.

"Getting out of the building to come and get lunch, definitely and the bbq is always good. I cam every chance I got, there are not a lot of different types of food down here, there was always something different, you have a variety," said Simone Evans, Food Truck Friday, Foodie.