Siouxland emergency programs on standby as Hurricane Harvey strengthens

Hurricane Harvey has strengthened to a Category 2 storm and is forecast to intensify to "major hurricane" status by the time it makes landfall along the Texas coast.

All eyes are on the Texas gulf coast Friday as Hurricane Harvey is preparing to make landfall.

The American Red Cross of Greater Iowa is sending 3 emergency response vehicles down to Texas.

Each will have a team of two volunteers on board with supplies.

One of those vehicles is out of Dubuque, one out of Waterloo and another out of Des Moines.

MidAmerican Energy says they have reached out to FEMA letting them know that they have services available if needed.

As of now, their services have not been requested.

The Nebraska Public Power District is on standby to help with Hurricane Harvey's aftermath.

If requested they would be sending four three-man crews to the Corpus Christi area.