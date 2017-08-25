Summit Dental Health offers free dental clinic in Sioux City

Summit Dental Health is hosting a free dental clinic, Saturday, August 26 from 8 am till 4 o'clock at 2114 Pierce Street.

Patients will have their choice of a filling, extraction or cleaning.

It's a first come, first serve basis so patients are encouraged to arrive early.

Tri-State Dental Lab will also be offering free denture repairs until noon.

Summit Dental Health, previously known as Siouxland Dental, has hosted free dental days in the past and have helped nearly 1,000 participants.

