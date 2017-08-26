Siouxland families walk to raise money for SIDS

SIDS is the sudden and unexplained death of an infant younger than 12 months old. It is a diagnosis of exclusion, meaning all other medical causes have been examined, investigated and excluded and the actual cause of death is still unknown.

It was a step in the right direction for the Webb family dealing with the loss of a newborn child.

"I had a brother that died at 6 months old in November" said 12 year-old Braydyn Webb.

"How hard was it for you on that day?

"Really hard because I woke up crying to and he died at the ER," continued Braydyn.

About 150 walkers came out to support the 5k walk to fund education and research for SIDS

"Her twin brother died of SIDS when he was 6 and half years old and this is how we keep his memory alive, we want to help raise awareness and figure out why it is happening and hope other people don't have to go through what we went through," said Nancy Webb, SIDS Parent.

In Iowa, one in every 1,000 child dies from SIDS each year.

While the actual cause of SIDS is still unknown, there are some recommended things you can do for your child.

"Babies on their back in the crib, no bumpers, no pillows, no blankets, we really advise you to use a sleep sack instead of a blanket for baby," said Walk Coordinator, Pam Jeneary.

"No co-sleep, and they are saying that for the first year, the child should be in the room with parents," continued Nancy Webb.

A 5k is just about 10 thousand steps, ...but just one step, cure or solution is needed for families to keep their newborns safe.

"I feel sad that he died, he was laying on the couch and he stopped breathing," says Emma Webb, sister dealing with SIDS.

Seven other Iowa cities participated in today's "Walk For The Future".

Tuesday, September 5th Iowa SIDS of Siouxland Foundation will have a fundraiser, 15% of your total check can go toward the Iowa SIDS Foundation. 4

500 Southern Hills Dr.

For more information, contact Iowa SIDS of Siouxland.