Two vehicle crash sends one person to hospital

An accident Saturday afternoon in Sioux City sent one person to the hospital.

The accident happened shortly after 2 this afternoon.

Police say one vehicle was traveling East on Outer Drive North.

The other vehicle was Southbound on Lewis Boulevard.

Each vehicle was traveling with one passenger.

Traffic was blocked off for a short period of time as crews worked to clean up the site of the accident.

"We had an issue where one of the vehicles more than likely ran the red light. As of right now, we may have an individual with some injuries, uncertain though as to what those injuries are" says Andrew Dutler with the Sioux City Police.

Police say they are still investigating the accident.