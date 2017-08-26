Moisture begins to pull out, stray showers still possible - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Moisture begins to pull out, stray showers still possible

Posted:
By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
After some a somewhat unsettled Friday in Siouxland rain chances will begin to diminish as we work into the day on Sunday. We can't rule out a spotty sprinkle or two heading through our Saturday night through our Sunday as moisture continues to linger across the region. The sunshine looks to peek through the clouds though from time to time so it's looking like a pleasant Sunday for us. High pressure then looks to build in heading into our next workweek.

This will give us sunshine all the way into the day on Thursday before another frontal boundary looks to swing through the Upper Midwest. With that we could see a few showers possibly heading into our Friday and Saturday of next week but chance are looking slim at the moment. High temperatures will be staying just a touch below average stepping into next week but we're looking at a moderating trend that looks to take shape as we work into next weekend. A return to the low to mid 80s will be felt for the latter half of next week with temps rising back into the upper 80s next Saturday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer

