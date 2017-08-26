One injured after car ends up in train tracks after accident - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

One injured after car ends up in train tracks after accident

By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

One person is in the hospital Saturday night after sustaining injuries in an accident in Sioux City. 

Police say the accident happened around 6:45 Saturday evening. 

A vehicle hit another vehicle on Floyd Boulevard and veered off the road and went into the train tracks taking down a power line, 

Police say three people were involved in the accident and one was taken to St. Luke's with unknown injuries. 

The others were released on the scene with no injuries. 

Power was cut to the area of the accident. 

Police say the accident is still under investigation. 

