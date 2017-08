The Sioux City Public Works Department is hoping to get several bridges across the city repaired.

The project would focus on the 46th street bridge, the Floyd Boulevard Bridge over 3rd Street and repairs on the 4th Street Bridge.

Bids have already been taken for the projects.

At tomorrow's city council meeting a bid from Structural Concrete Incorporated is recommended by the city for approval to pass.

Their bid came in 31-percent below the expected estimate of the bridge repairs projects.