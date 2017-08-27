Sioux Central enjoying life on turf field

FieldTurf is becoming more and more common at high school football stadiums in Siouxland. Usually, you see them at bigger schools, or in towns where there's also a college. But even smaller schools are getting in on the trend, like at Sioux Central.

The Rebels are in their second season playing on a turf field in Sioux Rapids, Iowa. Before, they were playing in Albert City, Iowa, despite the fact that the school is located in Sioux Rapids.



Fans are hoping to see good football teams take to the turf - Sioux Central hasn't made the playoffs since 2013. But for the school district, it's about more than football.

"We haven't played football in Sioux Rapids for years, so most people around here don't remember what it's like to have football in Sioux Rapids," said Sioux central athletic director Alan Vasher. "It's nice that they all come together and nobody feels slighted at all, and it's all around where the kids go to school. It's a luxury, but it was also something that was very much needed. We use it for more than just football. P.E. classes, elementary recess and things like that. So it's a multi-use facility."

Sioux Central won their opener on Thursday, 22-8 over Manson-Northwest Webster. The Rebels host Alta-Aurelia on Friday.