The Iowa Red Cross says its volunteers are mobilizing to Texas.

Twenty volunteers from Iowa are either in Texas or will soon be in the disaster area tonight.

Officials say nearly half of the Red Cross emergency response fleet has been mobilized and four of them are from Iowa.

Iowans looking to help people affected by Hurricane Harvey can visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.