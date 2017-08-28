President Trump heads to Houston on Tuesday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

President Trump heads to Houston on Tuesday

    The threat from Hurricane Harvey is far from over as extremely dangerous flooding continues in Texas and parts of Louisiana. 

    The threat from Hurricane Harvey is far from over as extremely dangerous flooding continues in Texas and parts of Louisiana. 

(NBC News) -

Hurricane Harvey is gone, but with Texas expecting another two and a half feet of rain, flooding could become a long term crisis. 

"We have to remind ourselves, this event is not over. So we do not understand the full scale of the disaster," says FEMA Administrator Brock Long.

President Trump will visit Texas on Tuesday. His administration is preparing for a recovery effort that could take years.

Right now the focus remains on water rescues and the people in shelters.  Federal workers are working on getting food and clean water where it's needed most.

Officials are taking some heat for not evacuating Houston before the storm, despite predictions that the city would face severe flooding.

