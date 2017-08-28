PHOTOS: Hurricane Harvey

How you can help:

The threat from Hurricane Harvey is far from over as extremely dangerous flooding continues in Texas and parts of Louisiana. Getting help in some areas will be challenging for some time due to devastating floodwaters and closed roads. This is a heartbreaking and challenging situation for those in the storm’s path. Hundreds of Red Cross volunteers from all over the country are on the ground now, working around the clock to provide safe shelter and comfort to people impacted by this devastating storm. Twenty volunteers from Iowa are either in Texas as of Sunday night or will soon be in the disaster area.

• More than 1,800 people took refuge from the deadly storm Saturday night in 34 Red Cross and community shelters in Texas. These numbers are expected to grow and dozens of additional shelters could open.

• Harvey will continue to produce an additional several feet of rain over the next several days and millions of people are facing flash flood warnings, including the entire Houston metro area which is under a flash flood emergency.

• There are numerous reports of people stranded in their homes and water rescues are ongoing. Roads are flooded, rail lines are shut down, airports closed and hundreds of thousands have no power.

• The Red Cross has enough shelter supplies in Texas to support 28,000 people and supplies for an additional 22,000 people are being sent in now. In addition, tractor trailer loads of ready-to-eat meals, comfort kits, kitchen supplies and cleaning supplies are on the ground in Texas.

• Nearly half of the Red Cross emergency response fleet -- more than 150 vehicles – have been mobilized. Four of those emergency response vehicles are from the Iowa Region.



