Jury deliberations resume in the attempted murder trial of Melvin Spencer

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Jury deliberations resume Monday morning in the attempted murder trial of Melvin Spencer.

The 25-year-old Michigan man is accused of shooting at a Woodbury County Sheriff's Deputy following a high-speed chase near Sioux City last February.

The case went to the jury on Friday after two days of testimony.

They'll resume deliberations this morning at nine.

