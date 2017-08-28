Jury deliberations resume in the attempted murder trial of Melvin Spencer

Jury deliberations have begun in the trial of Melvin Spencer.

Jury deliberations resume Monday morning in the attempted murder trial of Melvin Spencer.

The 25-year-old Michigan man is accused of shooting at a Woodbury County Sheriff's Deputy following a high-speed chase near Sioux City last February.

The case went to the jury on Friday after two days of testimony.

They'll resume deliberations this morning at nine.