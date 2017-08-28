New neighborhood social media network gains popularity - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

New neighborhood social media network gains popularity

Posted:
Another social media network has skyrocketed in popularity with a nationwide audience that numbers into the tens of millions, but Nextdoor.com's posts focus only on what's happening in your neighborhood. Another social media network has skyrocketed in popularity with a nationwide audience that numbers into the tens of millions, but Nextdoor.com's posts focus only on what's happening in your neighborhood.
(NBC) -

Another social media network has skyrocketed in popularity with a nationwide audience that numbers into the tens of millions, but Nextdoor.com's posts focus only on what's happening in your neighborhood. 

Launched six years ago in San Francisco, Nextdoor has become an online community bulletin board that even emergency services and municipalities are using. 

The networks are private, and limited to each neighborhood's residents.

Co-founder Prakash Janakiraman says nearly eight out of ten neighborhoods nationwide have their own customized Nextdoor account.

"It's a way for neighbors to connect, converse and to collaborate on the issues that are most important to them and their local neighborhood," Janakiraman says.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.