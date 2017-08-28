Couple celebrated 77 years of marriage shares their secret to a long lasting relationship

A local couple celebrated a pretty big milestone. Marge and Wally Engel celebrated 77 years of marriage.

The couple met in their hometown of Butternut, Wisconsin at a church outing on Wally's family farm. That's where Marge says she fell for Wally, literally, when they collided while she was skiing.

They married in 1940 and have three sons, three daughters-in-law, three granddaughters and two great granddaughters.

"We feel there's a commitment you make when you married. And you honor your vows. Marriage isn't a bed of roses, regardless of how young or old you are. I mean, there's bound to be little difference at time. But when you get married, you're not just the "I” person anymore, you have to realize there's two of you and you have to make decisions together,” said Marge.

In case you wondering, not only have they been married for 77 years, they're also celebrating long lives. Marge is 95, and Wally turns 102 next week.