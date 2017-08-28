U.S. Navy says remains of all 10 missing sailors from the USS John S. McCain recovered

The U.S. Navy says remains of all ten missing sailors from the USS John S. McCain have now been recovered.



The Navy's 7th Fleet says divers from the Navy and the Marine Corps recovered the remains of those killed in the collision with a merchant ship August 21.



The guided Missile Destroyer collided with a much larger oil tanker at sea east of Singapore.



The early morning collision was the second involving a Navy Destroyer in just over two months.



Following the McCain incident, the commander of the 7th Fleet, Vice Admiral Joseph Aucoin, was relieved of duty.



The Navy says the investigation into the collision is ongoing.



The U.S. Navy's official list of the sailors who died in the collision:

Electronics Technician 1st Class Charles Nathan Findley, 31, from Amazonia, Missouri

Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Abraham Lopez, 39, from El Paso, Texas

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kevin Sayer Bushell, 26, from Gaithersburg, Maryland

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jacob Daniel Drake, 21, from Cable, Ohio

Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Timothy Thomas Eckels Jr., 23, from Manchester, Maryland

Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Corey George Ingram, 28, from Poughkeepsie, New York

Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon, 26, from Suffield, Connecticut

Electronics Technician 3rd Class John Henry Hoagland III, 20, from Killeen, Texas

Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Logan Stephen Palmer, 23, from Decatur, Illinois

Electronics Technician 3rd Class, Kenneth Aaron Smith, 22, from Cherry Hill, New Jersey.