President Trump approves disaster declaration for 7 Iowa countie - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

President Trump approves disaster declaration for 7 Iowa counties following severe weather and flooding in July

Posted:
File image of flooding in Sumner, Iowa in July 2017 File image of flooding in Sumner, Iowa in July 2017
DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

Officials say President Donald Trump has issued a presidential disaster declaration for seven Iowa counties hit by severe weather and flooding July 19-23. The counties are Allamakee, Bremer, Buchanan, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette and Mitchell.

The declaration will provide federal funding under the Public Assistance Program, which may be used for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities. Assessments in the seven counties showed an estimated $7 million worth of damage that could be eligible under the Public Assistance Program.

Gov. Kim Reynolds also received notification Sunday that the disaster declaration includes funding to conduct hazard mitigation for the entire state.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.