2 sentenced for credit card scheme in northeast Nebraska - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

2 sentenced for credit card scheme in northeast Nebraska

Posted:
Two people have been sentenced for a credit card scheme that defrauded people and businesses in northeast Nebraska Two people have been sentenced for a credit card scheme that defrauded people and businesses in northeast Nebraska
Madison, NE (AP) -

Two people have been sentenced for a credit card scheme that defrauded people and businesses in northeast Nebraska.

The Norfolk Daily News reports that 31-year-old Jorge Navarro and 31-year-old Yaima Lugo, both of Madison, were sentenced Friday in Madison County District Court. Court records say the two had used the cards to make several local purchases. Investigators say falsified credit/debit cards, gift cards, driver's licenses and Social Security cards were found at the couple's house during a search.

Navarro was sentenced to three to six years on drug and fraud charges. Lugo was sentenced to two to four years on charges of fraud and of providing false information.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.