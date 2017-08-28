Photos taken before and after Hurricane Harvey's rains swept over Houston show the massive scale of flooding in the city.

PHOTOS: Houston before and after

Nebraska has deployed four Army National Guard helicopters and 23 soldiers to Texas to help with ongoing Hurricane Harvey flood relief efforts.

Rescue crews are working around the clock as floodwaters continue to rise in Houston.

Waiting to be rescued in Texas

Many residents in Texas are still in dire need of rescue in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

If a picture is worth a thousand words, this photo is screaming for help immediately.

Elderly residents sat around in waist deep water in a Dickinson nursing home waiting to be rescued.

The photo shows at least seven residents, in the forefront you see a woman on a scooter and another in a recliner.

The owner of La Vita Bella Nursing Home tweeted this photo and helicopter rescue crews responded immediately to air lift these elderly residents to safety.