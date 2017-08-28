Waiting to be rescued in Texas - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Waiting to be rescued in Texas

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Many residents in Texas are still in dire need of rescue in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

If a picture is worth a thousand words, this photo is screaming for help immediately.

Elderly residents sat around in waist deep water in a Dickinson nursing home waiting to be rescued.

The photo shows at least seven residents, in the forefront you see a woman on a scooter and another in a recliner.

The owner of La Vita Bella Nursing Home tweeted this photo and helicopter rescue crews responded immediately to air lift these elderly residents to safety. 

