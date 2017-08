The Le Mars Police Department said they were called to the 100 block of Central Avenue Northeast on Friday at 10:30 p.m. for a complaint of an armed robbery home invasion.

The victim told police, two men forced their way into the apartment and threatened the victim with a firearm and demanded cash.

The suspects fled and police said they don't believe the public is in danger.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who has information regarding the incident should call 712-546-4113.