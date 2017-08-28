Historic flooding swamps Houston

The threat from Hurricane Harvey is far from over as extremely dangerous flooding continues in Texas and parts of Louisiana.

Many residents in Texas are still in dire need of rescue in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

The American Red Cross serving Greater Iowa says more volunteers are deploying or have already deployed to the region affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Photos taken before and after Hurricane Harvey's rains swept over Houston show the massive scale of flooding in the city.

Nebraska has deployed four Army National Guard helicopters and 23 soldiers to Texas to help with ongoing Hurricane Harvey flood relief efforts.

While Harvey has been downgraded to a tropical storm, the storm dumped over a foot of rain and forecasters were warning that it could cause catastrophic flooding in the coming days.

How you can help victims of the Texas hurricane

Rescue crews are working around the clock as floodwaters continue to rise in Houston.

Some areas have already taken on more than 20 inches of rain, and that number could double before the remnants of Hurricane Harvey finally pass.

Every member of the Texas National Guard has been deployed, joined by state and local law enforcement, federal agents and a volunteer navy that assembled after a call went out for any volunteers with boats.

Days after Harvey made landfall, the effort is far from over.

"It's still a very dangerous situation out there, we're expecting more rain," Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena warned Monday.

A disaster of historic proportions is unfolding on the Texas Gulf Coast.

Hurricane Harvey slammed into the coastline Friday as a Category Four storm, then stalled, dumping intense rain on the region. More than two feet of rain has already fallen and 50 inches is expected before it's over.

Much of Houston, the nation's fourth largest city, is underwater.

Thousands have been forced from their homes, and the worst of the flooding isn't over yet.



"The bottom line is, it's going to continue on. We need the whole community, not only the federal government forces, but this is a whole community effort," FEMA Administrator Brock Long said Monday.

Citizens are getting involved, joining the more than 3,000 National Guard troops and Coast Guard called in to help rescue those caught in the flood waters.

How you can help:

The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast. Shelters are open, truck loads of supplies are being distributed and volunteers in place.



Make donations here: https://www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-harvey?utm_source=arcfacebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=harvey&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter_ktivnews

Or call 1-800-RED CROSS or text HARVEY to 90999 to donate $10.