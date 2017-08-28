Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA earns grant from Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Nebraska

The Norm Waitt Senior YMCA in South Sioux City earns tops honors from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska for their diabetes prevention programs.

Monday, the YMCA was awarded a Fearless Grant.

The $11,890 grant will fund the YMCA's fight against diabetes.

The grant will help offset registration costs for two programs at the YMCA: the diabetes prevention program and the Move-Well Today Diabetes Exercise Program.

"The cost of running some of these programs is astronomical," said Jacque Perez, YMCA Wellness Director, "And us being a nonprofit too we do all we can to make programs like this affordable for our community. There are a lot of people, especially those who are at risk for diabetes or who have type two diabetes where money is a huge issue. So having support like this helps us to keep registration fees down and affordable for everybody."

There are five wellness coaches for the programs including one that is bi-lingual.

Officials with Blue Cross and Blue Shield said Fearless Grants are awarded twice per year and are very competitive.

"I just want to commend the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA staff on really putting forth a comprehensive program that's going to impact the lives of people in the Siouxland area," said Marjorie Maas, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Nebraska's Corporate Social Responsibility Director, "And it's great to hear about 6,000 members of this center maybe having access or exposure to this center and what it can do; so we're excited about that."

Maas said this is the first major grant from the company to be given to an organization in northeast Nebraska.

The BCBSNE's Fearless Grant program is an effort to reach out statewide with grants, scholarships and community involvement that span BCBSNE's social responsibility focus areas of health and wellness, human services and education.