Judge rules against Iowa DOT in traffic citations case - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Judge rules against Iowa DOT in traffic citations case

Posted:
DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

Another judge has ruled that Iowa Department of Transportation officers didn't have authority to issue speeding tickets to drivers of noncommercial vehicles.

The Des Moines Register reports Scott County District Associate Judge Christine Dalton says if officers had the authority to give tickets prior to a law change in May, an amendment wouldn't have been necessary.

The new law gave department officers the authority to ticket drivers of noncommercial vehicles until July 2018.

The ruling comes only weeks before another court takes up the broader issue of whether the agency acted illegally before the state law change.

State officials say the department could lose millions of dollars in federal money without the authority to ticket drivers of all types of vehicles.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.