Sunshine with us to start workweek

After a fairly comfortable closeout to our weekend, we're looking at a beautiful kick-start to the workweek with an abundance of sunshine. High pressure continues to gain control of the Upper Midwest as we step through the workweek. This will give us sunny skies and pleasant conditions all the way into Thursday. This ridge of high pressure looks to then break down Friday as a frontal boundary looks to approach the region.

Spotty showers will be possible during the day on Friday as a result. As the moisture pushes east, it looks like southerly flow will be on the increase allowing for temperatures to slowly moderate. Temperatures look to go from the upper 70s and lower 80s earlier on in the week to the lower and middle 80s next weekend. Dry conditions then look to take back over for next Saturday and Sunday as high pressure builds back in.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer