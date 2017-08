Kingsley-Pierson Community School District officials said a water main break in the high school hallway forced the school to close Monday afternoon.

The elementary school was dismissed at 1:30 p.m.

The middle school students will remain in school for a full school day.

Tuesday, all Kingsley-Pierson Schools will have a two-hour late start.