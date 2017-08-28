First Iowa AP high school football poll released - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

First Iowa AP high school football poll released

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bishop Heelan is ranked third in the Class 3A football poll. Bishop Heelan is ranked third in the Class 3A football poll.


By The Associated Press
   The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2017 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 4A
                                                                      Record    Pts    Prv
  1.  West  Des  Moines  Dowling  (13)      1-0          137    -     
  2.  West  Des  Moines  Valley                  1-0          116    -     
  3.  Iowa  City  West                                  1-0          108    -     
  4.  Waukee  (1)                                          1-0          97      -     
  5.  Johnston                                              1-0          78      -     
  6.  Council  Bluffs  Lewis  Central      1-0          52      -     
  7.  Cedar  Rapids  Prairie                      1-0          34      -     
  8.  Bettendorf                                          0-1          33      -     
  9.  Cedar  Rapids  Kennedy                      1-0          32      -     
10.  Ankeny  Centennial                            0-1          29      -     
   Others receiving votes: 11, Cedar Falls 20. 12, Pleasant Valley 11. 13, Ames 5. 13, Ankeny 5. 15, Iowa City High 4. 16, Southeast Polk 3. 16, Indianola 3. 18, Cedar Rapids Washington 2. 19, Newton 1.
Class 3A
                                                              Record    Pts    Prv
  1.  Pella  (12)                                  1-0          138    -     
  2.  Cedar  Rapids  Xavier  (1)        1-0          115    -     
  3.  Sioux  City  Heelan  (1)            1-0          81      -     
  4.  Solon                                            1-0          76      -     
  5.  Manchester  West  Delaware      1-0          69      -     
  6.  Webster  City                              1-0          67      -     
  7.  Dallas  Center-Grimes              1-0          43      -     
  8.  Davenport  Assumption              1-0          33      -     
  9.  Storm  Lake                                  1-0          31      -     
10.  Sergeant  Bluff-Luton              1-0          30      -     
   Others receiving votes: 11, Boone 18. 12, Norwalk 17. 13, Carroll 11. 14, Glenwood 10. 15, Washington 7. 16, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 5. 17, Knoxville 3. 17, Waverly-Shell Rock 3. 17, Spirit Lake 3. 20, Van Horne Benton 2. 20, Harlan 2. 20, Marion 2. 23, Decorah 1. 23, Carlisle 1. 23, Algona 1. 23, Bondurant Farrar 1.
Class 2A
                                                          Record    Pts    Prv
  1.  Boyden-Hull-RV  (12)            1-0          138    -     
  2.  Williamsburg  (1)                  1-0          111    -     
  3.  Waukon                                      1-0          98      -     
  4.  Carroll  Kuemper  (1)            1-0          71      -     
  5.  Dyersville  Beckman              1-0          53      -     
  6.  Sioux  Center                          1-0          45      -     
  7.  Garner-Hayfield  Ventura    1-0          41      -     
  8.  Aplington-Parkersburg        2-0          38      -     
  9.  Mount  Vernon                          0-1          34      -     
10.  Clear  Lake                              1-0          23      -     
   Others receiving votes: 11, Union, La Porte City 20. 12, Cascade 18. 13, Monroe PCM 17. 13, Sheldon 17. 15, West Union North Fayette 10. 16, Saydel 9. 16, Donnellson Central Lee 9. 18, New Hampton 8. 19, Central Lyon-GLR 5. 19, South Central Calhoun 5.
Class 1A
                                                          Record    Pts    Prv
  1.  Iowa  City  Regina  (5)          0-1          122    -     
  2.  Inwood  West  Lyon  (4)          1-0          117    -     
  3.  Denver  (1)                              1-0          107    -     
  4.  Van  Meter  (3)                        1-0          94      -     
  5.  Pella  Christian  (1)            1-0          80      -     
  6.  Hull  Western  Christian      0-1          47      -     
  7.  Bellevue                                  1-0          36      -     
  (tie)Panora  Panorama                1-0          36      -     
  9.  A-H-S-T-W,  Avoca                  1-0          35      -     
10.  Pleasantville                        1-0          34      -     
   Others receiving votes: 11, Woodward-Granger 21. 12, West Branch 12. 13, Wilton 8. 14, Truro Interstate 35 6. 15, Missouri Valley 5. 16, Conrad BCLUW 4. 17, Hinton 2. 18, Madrid 1. 18, Sigourney-Keota 1. 18, IKM/Manning 1. 18, Durant 1.
Class A
                                                                        Record    Pts    Prv
  1.  Council  Bluffs  St.  Albert  (5)      1-0          128    -     
  2.  Gladbrook-Reinbeck  (6)                    1-0          124    -     
  3.  Hawarden  West  Sioux                          1-0          84      -     
  4.  Lisbon  (3)                                            1-0          79      -     
  5.  Algona  Garrigan                                  1-0          76      -     
  6.  Akron-Westfield                                  1-0          55      -     
  7.  Packwood  Pekin                                    2-0          35      -     
  8.  St.  Ansgar                                            1-0          34      -     
  9.  Le  Mars  Gehlen  Catholic                  1-0          33      -     
10.  Lynnville-Sully                                  1-0          32      -     
   Others receiving votes: 11, Fairbank Wapsie Valley 30. 12, Hudson 20. 13, Moville Woodbury Central 9. 14, Ridge View 8. 15, Earlham 7. 15, Montezuma 7. 17, Winthrop East Buchanan 3. 17, Britt West Hancock 3. 19, New London 2. 20, Alburnett 1.
Class 8-Man
                                                                                  Record    Pts    Prv
  1.  Harris-Lake  Park  (8)                                  1-0          133    -     
  2.  Gilbertville-Don  Bosco  (5)                      1-0          129    -     
  3.  Audubon                                                            1-0          96      -     
  4.  Fremont  Mills,  Tabor                                  1-0          77      -     
  5.  Newell-Fonda  (1)                                          1-0          72      -     
  6.  Graettinger-Terril  Ruthven-Ayrshire    1-0          57      -     
  7.  Remsen  Saint  Mary's                                    1-0          47      -     
  8.  Anita  CAM                                                        2-0          36      -     
  9.  Jackson  Junction  Turkey  Valley              1-0          32      -     
10.  Lone  Tree                                                        2-0          25      -     
   Others receiving votes: 11, Bussey Twin Cedars 22. 12, Elkader Central 13. 13, Afton East Union 8. 13, Moravia 8. 15, Marengo Iowa Valley 6. 16, Wayland WACO 4. 17, Ackley AGWSR 2. 17, Dunlap Boyer Valley 2. 19, Lenox 1.

