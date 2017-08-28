First Iowa AP high school football poll released



By The Associated Press

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2017 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. West Des Moines Dowling (13) 1-0 137 -

2. West Des Moines Valley 1-0 116 -

3. Iowa City West 1-0 108 -

4. Waukee (1) 1-0 97 -

5. Johnston 1-0 78 -

6. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 1-0 52 -

7. Cedar Rapids Prairie 1-0 34 -

8. Bettendorf 0-1 33 -

9. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1-0 32 -

10. Ankeny Centennial 0-1 29 -

Others receiving votes: 11, Cedar Falls 20. 12, Pleasant Valley 11. 13, Ames 5. 13, Ankeny 5. 15, Iowa City High 4. 16, Southeast Polk 3. 16, Indianola 3. 18, Cedar Rapids Washington 2. 19, Newton 1.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Pella (12) 1-0 138 -

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (1) 1-0 115 -

3. Sioux City Heelan (1) 1-0 81 -

4. Solon 1-0 76 -

5. Manchester West Delaware 1-0 69 -

6. Webster City 1-0 67 -

7. Dallas Center-Grimes 1-0 43 -

8. Davenport Assumption 1-0 33 -

9. Storm Lake 1-0 31 -

10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1-0 30 -

Others receiving votes: 11, Boone 18. 12, Norwalk 17. 13, Carroll 11. 14, Glenwood 10. 15, Washington 7. 16, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 5. 17, Knoxville 3. 17, Waverly-Shell Rock 3. 17, Spirit Lake 3. 20, Van Horne Benton 2. 20, Harlan 2. 20, Marion 2. 23, Decorah 1. 23, Carlisle 1. 23, Algona 1. 23, Bondurant Farrar 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Boyden-Hull-RV (12) 1-0 138 -

2. Williamsburg (1) 1-0 111 -

3. Waukon 1-0 98 -

4. Carroll Kuemper (1) 1-0 71 -

5. Dyersville Beckman 1-0 53 -

6. Sioux Center 1-0 45 -

7. Garner-Hayfield Ventura 1-0 41 -

8. Aplington-Parkersburg 2-0 38 -

9. Mount Vernon 0-1 34 -

10. Clear Lake 1-0 23 -

Others receiving votes: 11, Union, La Porte City 20. 12, Cascade 18. 13, Monroe PCM 17. 13, Sheldon 17. 15, West Union North Fayette 10. 16, Saydel 9. 16, Donnellson Central Lee 9. 18, New Hampton 8. 19, Central Lyon-GLR 5. 19, South Central Calhoun 5.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. Iowa City Regina (5) 0-1 122 -

2. Inwood West Lyon (4) 1-0 117 -

3. Denver (1) 1-0 107 -

4. Van Meter (3) 1-0 94 -

5. Pella Christian (1) 1-0 80 -

6. Hull Western Christian 0-1 47 -

7. Bellevue 1-0 36 -

(tie)Panora Panorama 1-0 36 -

9. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 1-0 35 -

10. Pleasantville 1-0 34 -

Others receiving votes: 11, Woodward-Granger 21. 12, West Branch 12. 13, Wilton 8. 14, Truro Interstate 35 6. 15, Missouri Valley 5. 16, Conrad BCLUW 4. 17, Hinton 2. 18, Madrid 1. 18, Sigourney-Keota 1. 18, IKM/Manning 1. 18, Durant 1.

Class A

Record Pts Prv

1. Council Bluffs St. Albert (5) 1-0 128 -

2. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (6) 1-0 124 -

3. Hawarden West Sioux 1-0 84 -

4. Lisbon (3) 1-0 79 -

5. Algona Garrigan 1-0 76 -

6. Akron-Westfield 1-0 55 -

7. Packwood Pekin 2-0 35 -

8. St. Ansgar 1-0 34 -

9. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 1-0 33 -

10. Lynnville-Sully 1-0 32 -

Others receiving votes: 11, Fairbank Wapsie Valley 30. 12, Hudson 20. 13, Moville Woodbury Central 9. 14, Ridge View 8. 15, Earlham 7. 15, Montezuma 7. 17, Winthrop East Buchanan 3. 17, Britt West Hancock 3. 19, New London 2. 20, Alburnett 1.

Class 8-Man

Record Pts Prv

1. Harris-Lake Park (8) 1-0 133 -

2. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (5) 1-0 129 -

3. Audubon 1-0 96 -

4. Fremont Mills, Tabor 1-0 77 -

5. Newell-Fonda (1) 1-0 72 -

6. Graettinger-Terril Ruthven-Ayrshire 1-0 57 -

7. Remsen Saint Mary's 1-0 47 -

8. Anita CAM 2-0 36 -

9. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 1-0 32 -

10. Lone Tree 2-0 25 -

Others receiving votes: 11, Bussey Twin Cedars 22. 12, Elkader Central 13. 13, Afton East Union 8. 13, Moravia 8. 15, Marengo Iowa Valley 6. 16, Wayland WACO 4. 17, Ackley AGWSR 2. 17, Dunlap Boyer Valley 2. 19, Lenox 1.