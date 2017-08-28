More gorgeous weather lies ahead

Workweeks don't start much nicer than what we saw today with highs in the mid to upper 70s across Siouxland.

While eastern Siouxland saw a few more clouds today than the rest of us, tonight will stay quiet and we could even see some areas of fog develop as lows settle into the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday is looking very similar today meaning mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Slow warming is going to be taking place as the week goes along as low 80s re-enter the picture by Wednesday through Friday with maybe a few more clouds by Friday.

Saturday will be a little warmer yet with highs in the mid 80s and that kind of warmth will continue on Sunday as well.

Expect a little cooling by Monday as highs go back down into the upper 70s. At this point, we really have no chances of rain in our 7-day forecast.