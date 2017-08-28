More gorgeous weather lies ahead - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

More gorgeous weather lies ahead

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track

Workweeks don't start much nicer than what we saw today with highs in the mid to upper 70s across Siouxland.  

While eastern Siouxland saw a few more clouds today than the rest of us, tonight will stay quiet and we could even see some areas of fog develop as lows settle into the low to mid 50s.  

Tuesday is looking very similar today meaning mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to near 80.  

Slow warming is going to be taking place as the week goes along as low 80s re-enter the picture by Wednesday through Friday with maybe a few more clouds by Friday.  

Saturday will be a little warmer yet with highs in the mid 80s and that kind of warmth will continue on Sunday as well.

Expect a little cooling by Monday as highs go back down into the upper 70s.  At this point, we really have no chances of rain in our 7-day forecast.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.