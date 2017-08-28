Neustrom leads Team USA to win at World University Games - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Neustrom leads Team USA to win at World University Games

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Robert Neustrom had four hits in Team USA's win over Czech Republic on Monday (Courtesy Hawkeye Productions). Robert Neustrom had four hits in Team USA's win over Czech Republic on Monday (Courtesy Hawkeye Productions).
TAIPEI, TAIWAN -

The Iowa Hawkeye baseball team is representing Team USA at the World University games in Taiwan.

Iowa scored five times in the seventh inning to rally for an 8-4 victory over the Czech Republic on Monday morning. Sioux City North graduate Robert Neustrom had four hits, including a three-run double in the seventh inning.

"They're going to score runs and we're going to score runs too," said Neustrom. "The first inning was kind of ugly but I knew we were going to fight back. I know the team knew we were going to fight back and win this one so that's what we did and it was a good game. Just never give up. Piece whatever we can together and play as a team and keep it going."

Iowa secures a spot in the gold medal game Tuesday night in Taipei against either Japan or Korea, who play Monday night.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.