Neustrom leads Team USA to win at World University Games

The Iowa Hawkeye baseball team is representing Team USA at the World University games in Taiwan.

Iowa scored five times in the seventh inning to rally for an 8-4 victory over the Czech Republic on Monday morning. Sioux City North graduate Robert Neustrom had four hits, including a three-run double in the seventh inning.

"They're going to score runs and we're going to score runs too," said Neustrom. "The first inning was kind of ugly but I knew we were going to fight back. I know the team knew we were going to fight back and win this one so that's what we did and it was a good game. Just never give up. Piece whatever we can together and play as a team and keep it going."

Iowa secures a spot in the gold medal game Tuesday night in Taipei against either Japan or Korea, who play Monday night.