Pre-trial conference pushed back for man authorities say tried t - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Pre-trial conference pushed back for man authorities say tried to kill his wife

Posted:
EMERSON, NE (KTIV) -

A pre-trial conference for an Emerson, Nebraska, man who told authorities he tried to kill his wife, has been pushed back. 

Twenty-two year-old Joe Saufley has pleaded not guilty to first degree assault among other charges.

His pre-trial conference was set for Monday in Dixon County Court. 

It will now be held September 25.

Officers were called to this home on Logan Street, in Emerson, on May 7th.

The victim was taken by ambulance to the Pender Community Hospital before being transferred to Omaha.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.