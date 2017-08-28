Pre-trial conference pushed back for man authorities say tried to kill his wife

A pre-trial conference for an Emerson, Nebraska, man who told authorities he tried to kill his wife, has been pushed back.

Twenty-two year-old Joe Saufley has pleaded not guilty to first degree assault among other charges.

His pre-trial conference was set for Monday in Dixon County Court.

It will now be held September 25.

Officers were called to this home on Logan Street, in Emerson, on May 7th.

The victim was taken by ambulance to the Pender Community Hospital before being transferred to Omaha.