KTIV participates in 18th annual Touchstone Energy Midwest Golf Invitational

Posted:
DAKOTA DUNES, SD (KTIV) -

It was a perfect day for golf and and to help local charities. 

Monday the 18th annual Touchstone Energy Midwest Golf Invitational was held at the Dakota Dunes Country Club.

Over $362,000 has been raised for local charitable organizations since the event first started. 

KTIV's own Matt Breen and Tim Oakley took part in the event.

Joining Matt and Tim in their group was Chris Yaw and Earl Woudstra from Northwestern College. 

