Siouxlanders head to Texas for hurricane relief

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Iowa Red Cross now has 29 volunteers from Iowa deploying or already deployed to the region hit by Harvey.

Four are from northwest Iowa.

Officials say nearly half of the Red Cross emergency response fleet has been mobilized, including four vehicles from Iowa. 

Two Siouxlanders are among the Iowa volunteers mobilizing to Texas: Tyler Martensen of Mapleton and Allen Van Beek, Rock Rapids.

A third Siouxlander is getting ready to go: Randall Hitchcock. of Sioux City leaves Tuesday.

The Red Cross is asking for donations of $10 to help with relief efforts. 

You can send donations to:

American Red Cross
4200 War Eagle Drive
Sioux City, IA  51109

 

