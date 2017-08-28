Sioux City City Council approves plans for Tyson Events Center repairs

Sioux City City Council approved construction plans from Veenstra & Kim, Inc. of Sergeant Bluff, IA for the Tyson Events Center Repair Project.

The project includes flatwork repairs to the parking lots surrounding the Tyson Events Center.

There are also plans for a new storm inlet for drainage issues at the northeast corner of the building.

The city went out for bids on the project last year, but city council denied all bids saying they were too high.

The city says plans were adjusted and work was split up in order for the bid to come in at a more reasonable price.

"They parceled some of that out to a cement contractor, now I think this is the portion that needs to be done," said Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott. "It's a liability, so we need to get it done. Hopefully the bids will come in where they need to this time around."

Mayor Scott says a large portion of the project is to repair the walkway on the northwest side of the building.

The city engineer's estimate comes in at $268,000.

Bidding will take place on Sep. 5.

If a bid is accepted, the project will be completed by Aug. 1, 2018.