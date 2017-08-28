St. Luke's to offer support group for grieving parents who lost - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

St. Luke's to offer support group for grieving parents who lost a child due miscarriage, stillbirth or infant death

Posted:
By Jennifer Lenzini, Multimedia News Producer
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

St. Luke's will offer a support group for grieving parents who have lost a child due miscarriage, stillbirth or infant death. 

The eight-week HEARTS Support Group will meet on Thursdays at 7 p.m., beginning September 7th in the St. Luke's Chapel.

This group provides an opportunity to share and listen with others who have experienced a similar loss. 

Attendees will discuss the difference in how partners grieve, how to cope with loss, communicating with others, and getting through celebrations and holidays.

This support group is for parents only. 

Please make arrangements for childcare.

