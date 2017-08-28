ArtSplash officials looking for volunteers - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

ArtSplash officials looking for volunteers

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

One of Siouxland's biggest entertainment events is just a few days away.

2017 ArtSplash will be this Saturday and Sunday down at Riverside Park. 

Officials with ArtSplash are still looking for volunteers for the two-day festival. 

People can sign up for a variety of shifts and areas. 

A full list can be found on the Sioux City Art Center's website.

