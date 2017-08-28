Orphan Grain Train semi headed to south Texas to give aid

In the wake of the historic flooding in Houston as an aftermath of hurricane Harvey, relief and aid has been coming in from all corners of the world.

In Norfolk, the orphan train is just beginning their aid efforts.

The Orphan Grain Train didn't need to think twice when it was time to step in to help, after all that's what they're for.

Vice President of Orphan Grain Train, Grant Schmidt says, "We were able to fill up semi load and we wanted to get that out as quickly as possible for distribution."

According to Schmidt, that packed up a semi is heading down to south Texas to give aid in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, which has killed at least eight people since Monday afternoon.

"Houston is inaccessible right now, so we can't get any trunks in there for four days, but our trunks are going to Loredo right now to get the help to administer to the small villages down there that are being forgotten about."

While 2,000 people have been brought to safety, there are still more in Houston that will need help in the aftermath, according to Schmidt.

"We aren't first responders, but we certainly do have a large enough inventory to help immediately."

The semi is full of water pumps, hoses, hygienic supplies as well as food from Associated Wholesale Grocers. Schmidt and the rest of the team at Orphan Grain Train say it's their Christian mission to give brotherly love and help to where it's needed most.