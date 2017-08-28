Sioux City City Council selects bid for bridge repairs project

A number of bridges in the city will also see repairs soon.

The 2017 Bridge Repairs Project focuses on the 46th St. bridge, the Floyd Blvd. bridge over 3rd St., and repairs on the 4th St. bridge.

Council approved a bid from Structural Concrete, Inc. for just over $161,000.

The bid comes in just over $70,000 under the engineer's estimate.

"The study of Iowa bridges we're all behind, so any dollars we can get from the state to help us with that and any that we can do on our own we need to do," said Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott. "We have an annual program and that's what this is. We look at the worst bridge and we fix it and then we move on to the next one the year after."

The project is set to be complete in December.