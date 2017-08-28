Explorers bite T-Bones for third straight win - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Explorers bite T-Bones for third straight win

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Explorers won their third straight game on Monday, beating Kansas City, 6-5. Sioux City improved to 43-50 with the win.

The X's scored two runs in the first and increased their lead to 3-0 on a solo home run from LeVon Washington. In the fifth, Washington delivered a two-run double to give Sioux City a 5-1 lead. Washington had three hits and three RBI's.

The T-Bones cut the lead to 6-5 with three runs in the seventh but could get no closer. P.J. Francescon pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the save. Kramer Sneed pitched six and a third innings to get the win. The lefty from North Carolina gave up all five runs with five strikeouts.

Game two of the four-game series in Tuesday at 7:05 at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park.

