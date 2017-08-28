ISU & UNI coaches concerned going into season opener

You don't have to worry about Iowa State looking past Northern Iowa on Saturday. The Panthers beat the Cyclones in last year's season opener in coach Matt Campbell's first game.

The Cyclones lost to Northern Iowa, 25-20 last year, and that led to a 3-9 season. Iowa State had a one-point lead on the Panthers in the fourth quarter, but couldn't close it out. The Cyclones lost four games last season, where they led in the final quarter.

ISU is more comfortable in coach Campbell's system in year two but the better team won last year.

"For me, we deserved everything we got last year," said Campbell. "When you deserve it, you feel like that's what you earned. You're able to lay your head down and then you better figure out some solutions."

Even after beating the Cyclones, UNI finished 5-6 and missed the FCS playoffs for the first time in three years. This year, the Panthers are ranked 18th in the nation.

UNI coach Mark Farley has beaten the Cyclones in three of their last five meetings but is worried about their big wideouts.

"Greatest challenge on the field is probably their receiver corp, so how can we defend their receivers with some of the size that we have and plus the inexperience we have," said UNI head coach Mark Farley. "That will be a moving part throughout the game probably and if we do well early, then we'll stay with the plan."

Iowa State and UNI kickoff at 7 o'clock on Saturday night. The game can be seen on Cyclones TV.