DONATE: Hurricane Harvey Relief live broadcast Wednesday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

DONATE: Hurricane Harvey Relief live broadcast Wednesday

Posted:
(KTIV) -

Siouxlanders can help make a difference this Wednesday night. 

Watch KTIV News 4 from 5 to 7pm.

We will be broadcasting live from the Siouxland Chapter of the American Red Cross, raising funds for disaster relief and taking your pledges.

Join us and support Hurricane Harvey Relief.

Donate online here

Or you can text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

The American Red Cross also has information about "Your top questions concerning #Hurricane Harvey response" here: https://redcrosschat.org/2017/08/28/top-questions-concerning-hurricaneharvey/

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.