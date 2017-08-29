DONATE: Hurricane Harvey Relief live broadcast Wednesday

A resourceful dog in Sinton, Texas has won the hearts of folks worldwide.

Photo shows Texas dog carrying home bag of dog food after his home was struck by Hurricane Harvey.

Siouxlanders can help make a difference this Wednesday night.

Watch KTIV News 4 from 5 to 7pm.

We will be broadcasting live from the Siouxland Chapter of the American Red Cross, raising funds for disaster relief and taking your pledges.

Join us and support Hurricane Harvey Relief.

Donate online here.



Or you can text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.



The American Red Cross also has information about "Your top questions concerning #Hurricane Harvey response" here: https://redcrosschat.org/2017/08/28/top-questions-concerning-hurricaneharvey/