Keller Williams Siouxland collects Hurricane Harvey disaster relief items

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Keller Williams Siouxland is collecting Hurricane Harvey disaster relief items. 

Organizers said checks for monetary donations can be made out to KW Cares mailed to 103 Virginia Street, Suite 100, Sioux City, Iowa, 51101 or dropped off between 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Monday - Friday. 

Hurricane Harvey needed supply list: 
Large black trash bags                      
Bleach
Gloves for outdoor use                     
Batteries-ALL sizes
Face masks                                          
Blankets
Brooms                                                
Shampoo/soap
Paper towels                                       
Bug spray
Toilet paper                                        
Tooth brush/paste
Paper plates                                         
Socks of all sizes (new please)
Plastic utensils                                           
Mops                                                      
Underwear all sizes
Windex                                                  
Styrofoam Coolers
Rubber gloves
Water testing kits
Rubber boots
First aid kits
Flash lights


KW Cares is a charity through Keller Williams International. The KW Cares team is currently ready and waiting to get 18-wheelers into the affected areas as soon as roadways allow. 

