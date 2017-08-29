Keller Williams Siouxland collects Hurricane Harvey disaster relief items

A resourceful dog in Sinton, Texas has won the hearts of folks worldwide.

A resourceful dog in Sinton, Texas has won the hearts of folks worldwide.

Photo shows Texas dog carrying home bag of dog food after his home was struck by Hurricane Harvey.

Photo shows Texas dog carrying home bag of dog food after his home was struck by Hurricane Harvey.

Keller Williams Siouxland is collecting Hurricane Harvey disaster relief items.



Organizers said checks for monetary donations can be made out to KW Cares mailed to 103 Virginia Street, Suite 100, Sioux City, Iowa, 51101 or dropped off between 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Monday - Friday.

Hurricane Harvey needed supply list:

Large black trash bags

Bleach

Gloves for outdoor use

Batteries-ALL sizes

Face masks

Blankets

Brooms

Shampoo/soap

Paper towels

Bug spray

Toilet paper

Tooth brush/paste

Paper plates

Socks of all sizes (new please)

Plastic utensils

Mops

Underwear all sizes

Windex

Styrofoam Coolers

Rubber gloves

Water testing kits

Rubber boots

First aid kits

Flash lights



KW Cares is a charity through Keller Williams International. The KW Cares team is currently ready and waiting to get 18-wheelers into the affected areas as soon as roadways allow.