Application deadline for Northern Plains hay lottery nears - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Application deadline for Northern Plains hay lottery nears

Posted:
Time is running out for drought-impacted ranchers in the Northern Plains to apply for a hay lottery Time is running out for drought-impacted ranchers in the Northern Plains to apply for a hay lottery
BISMARK, ND (AP) -

Time is running out for drought-impacted ranchers in the Northern Plains to apply for a hay lottery.

The application deadline for ranchers in the Dakotas and Montana is Thursday. North Dakota's Agriculture Department, North Dakota State University and the Michigan-based nonprofit Ag Community Relief earlier this month announced the program to accept hay donations at a site near the Fargo campus.

The hay will be distributed through a lottery drawing early next month. Each state will have a drawing.

Dozens of semitrailer loads of hay have been donated, and more than 1,000 ranchers in the three states have applied.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.