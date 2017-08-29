City in Maine renaming Columbus Day as "Indigenous People's Day"

One of the biggest cities in Maine is renaming the second Monday in October as "Indigenous People's Day" instead of Columbus Day.

WMTW-TV reports the Bangor City Council approved the change on Monday. Belfast, Maine, became the first city in the state to make the change in 2015.

Bangor officials say in public records that the renamed holiday "will provide an opportunity for our community to recognize and celebrate the Indigenous Peoples of our region." They specifically site the Aroostook Band of Micmacs, Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, Penobscot Indian Nation and the Passamaquoddy tribe.

The Maine Legislature received a bill this year to make Indigenous People's Day a state holiday. It did not become law. The states of Alaska, Oregon, South Dakota and Vermont don't recognize Columbus Day.