Couple completes Cracker Barrel quest - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Couple completes Cracker Barrel quest

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Restaurant chain Cracker Barrel's most loyal customers hit a major milestone on Monday morning.

Ray and Wilma Yoder can now say they've dined at all 645 Cracker Barrel restaurants in the country. They got to Cracker Barrel No. 645 in Tualatin to make it a reality, after 40 years of trying.

"Well everybody does something, usually anyway, and we thought we'd do this and it would be fun," said Ray Yoder, who turned 81 years old on Monday.

Cracker Barrel flew the couple out to Oregon from their home in Indiana for the event. 

The Yoders, married 61 years, drove new motorhomes to dealerships across the country, which gave them the opportunity to visit a lot of Cracker Barrel restaurants.

"It's just always friendly. Never had a bad experience with the help or even the food for that matter. Just a good place to eat and we like it," said Wilma Yoder.  

Read more: http://bit.ly/2vAJkUp
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.