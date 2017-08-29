Hurricane hound's survival instincts go viral - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Hurricane hound's survival instincts go viral

Photo shows Texas dog carrying home bag of dog food after his home was struck by Hurricane Harvey. Photo shows Texas dog carrying home bag of dog food after his home was struck by Hurricane Harvey.
A resourceful dog in Sinton, Texas has won the hearts of folks worldwide. 

Otis got loose after breaking the back screen door of his home during the most intense part of Hurricane Harvey.

His owner, Salvador Segovia, was worried he would have to break the news to his grandson Carter, who had fled to Laredo early in the day.

"My grandson told me, Grandpa, make sure you take care of Otis," Segovia said.

Luckily, the very next day, Otis was spotted trotting along the street by Tiele Dockens, who couldn't resist snapping a now-famous image.

"He just looked so uplifted by having that bag of food, it was just precious, it was like the cutest thing I've ever seen," said Dockens.

"When I turn around, to my surprise here comes Otis, with a bag of dog food in his mouth, a full five-pound bag of dog food in his mouth, like I'm home and I got me some provisions here," Segovia said.

