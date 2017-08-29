No injuries in a two-vehicle collision on Floyd Blvd. - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

No injuries in a two-vehicle collision on Floyd Blvd.

By Michelle Schoening, Morning Anchor
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

No injuries were reported in a two-car collision on Floyd Boulevard in Sioux City Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 8:40 a.m. at 2300 Floyd Boulevard. 

According to the Sioux City Police Department the driver of a southbound car crossed the center line striking a northbound car head on. 

The driver of the southbound car has been charged with failure to maintain control of the vehicle and failure to provide security against liability. 

The driver of the northbound vehicle was not hurt.

Traffic on Floyd was down to one lane until crews could clear the scene.

