Sunshine continues to hold strong in Siouxland

More beautiful days are ahead and today is looking just as gorgeous as how we started our workweek. We will see patchy fog this morning due to those calm winds, clear skies, and temps falling toward those dew points. Watch out for some possible fog again tonight as well. Temperatures once again will be rising toward that 80 degree mark under sunny skies as high pressure continues to hold strong. This area of high pressure starts to move east into our Tuesday and this will kick-start a moderating trend in our temps. We'll still see ample amounts of sunshine through our Thursday with highs slowly rising into the lower and then middle 80s by our weekend.

A few more clouds move in as a weak disturbance moves through the region, but conditions do look to stay dry here in Siouxland. Mostly sunny skies then take back over for the holiday weekend with highs climbing back above average on both Saturday and Sunday. Labor Day does look to be cooler and more breezy as a cold front sags itself to the south but again we're looking at a dry frontal passage. It looks as if a fairly nice shot of cooler air will move in behind this cold front so we'll be watching that closely in the days to come.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer