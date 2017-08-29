UPDATE: Man taken to Mercy Medical Center for evaluation followi - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Man taken to Mercy Medical Center for evaluation following Veteran's Memorial Bridge incident

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

UPDATE:

According to the Sioux City Police Department, a 28-year old Native American male climbed up on the arch of the Veteran's Memorial Bridge on the Iowa side shortly after noon today.

After making suicidal threats, plain clothes and uniform officers were able to talk him down before transporting him to Mercy Medical Center for evaluation. 

The bridge was partially closed for 20 minutes.

South Sioux City Police Department, Dakota County Sheriff's Office, and the Iowa DOT provided traffic control. 

PREVIOUS STORY:

Iowa Department of Transportation tweeted US 77 southbound has reopened to traffic. 

The Wesley Parkway DOT camera showed the person who had been sitting on the bridge is now down. 

Previous story: Iowa Department of Transportation traveler information reports the left lane is blocked over the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Sioux City because of emergency vehicles. 

DOT cameras showed a person was sitting on the bridge but the person is now down
 

