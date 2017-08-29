Waterloo council eases rules on backyard livestock

The Waterloo City Council has eased administrative procedures for people who want to keep chickens, goats and other traditional farm animals in their backyards.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports the council Monday approved an ordinance that lets residents avoid appearances before the city Board of Adjustment.

To do so, the residents must have enough fenced backyard space and petitions of support signed by all abutting property owners and 60 percent of those within 250 feet.

The ordinance lets a resident with at least 10,000 square feet (929 square meters) of fenced backyard to keep up to two small animals, such as chickens, geese, rabbits and minks.

Another small animal is allowed for each additional 2,500 square feet (232 square meters) of fenced yard, to a maximum of eight animals.

