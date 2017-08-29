Storm Lake man arrested after police say he assaulted an officer

A 19-year-old Storm Lake, Iowa man is being held in jail without bond after he allegedly assaulted a police officer.

It happened during a call for a domestic disturbance late Monday morning at a home in Storm Lake.

Victor Kilmete faces three misdemeanor charges, including assault on a peace officer causing injury and Interference with official acts causing injury.

Police say officers were called to a home where kilmete had allegedly assaulted his father and was destroying property inside the home.

When police tried to take him into custody, they say Kilmete lunged at an officer and got him in a headlock.

Police took Kilmete to the floor, where he continued to fight and resist arrest.

He was subdued and taken into custody.

After a trip by ambulance to the hospital, Kilmete was taken to the Buena Vista County Jail.

A Storm Lake police officer sustained minor injuries during the physical altercation but did not require medical attention.