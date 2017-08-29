Storm Lake man arrested after police say he assaulted an officer - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Storm Lake man arrested after police say he assaulted an officer

Posted:
STORM LAKE, IA (KTIV) -

A 19-year-old Storm Lake, Iowa man is being held in jail without bond after he allegedly assaulted a police officer.

It happened during a call for a domestic disturbance late Monday morning at a home in Storm Lake.

Victor Kilmete faces three misdemeanor charges, including assault on a peace officer causing injury and Interference with official acts causing injury.

Police say officers were called to a home where kilmete had allegedly assaulted his father and was destroying property inside the home.

When police tried to take him into custody, they say Kilmete lunged at an officer and got him in a headlock.

Police took Kilmete to the floor, where he continued to fight and resist arrest.

He was subdued and taken into custody.

After a trip by ambulance to the hospital, Kilmete was taken to the Buena Vista County Jail.

A Storm Lake police officer sustained minor injuries during the physical altercation but did not require medical attention.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.